Chocolate-Covered Brownie Bites

We like to use chocolate with 60-72% cacao content in these rich, fudgelike brownies, as it imparts a deeper, fuller flavor than less-chocolaty choices. Dip these bite-size pieces of brownie into melted chocolate for an easy treat to satisfy your chocolate craving.

Nancy Baggett
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2010; updated August 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
64

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in center of oven; preheat to 350 degrees F. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with foil, letting it overhang on two opposing sides. Coat with cooking spray.

  • Sift flour, confectioners' sugar and cocoa together into a small bowl. Combine the 3 ounces coarsely chopped chocolate and oil in a heavy medium saucepan; place over the lowest heat, stirring, until just melted and smooth, being very careful the chocolate does not overheat. Remove from the heat and stir in granulated sugar, corn syrup mixture, vanilla and salt until the sugar dissolves. Vigorously stir in egg until smoothly incorporated. Gently stir in the dry ingredients. Fold in the walnuts (if using) and the remaining 2 1/2 ounces chopped chocolate just until well blended. Turn out the batter into the pan, spreading evenly.

  • Bake the brownies until almost firm in the center and a toothpick inserted comes out with some moist batter clinging to it, 20 to 24 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack, about 2 1/2 hours.

  • Using the overhanging foil as handles, carefully lift the brownie slab from the pan. Peel the foil from the bottom; set the slab right-side up on a cutting board. Using a large, sharp knife, trim off any dry edges. Mark and then cut the slab crosswise into fifths and lengthwise into fourths. Wipe the blade with a damp cloth between cuts.

  • Dip half of each brownie square in melted chocolate, then place on a baking sheet lined with parchment or wax paper. (Reheat chocolate, as needed, to keep it melted.) Refrigerate until the chocolate is set, about 30 minutes.

Make ahead

Store brownie bites airtight in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Tips

To toast chopped nuts: Cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

To melt chocolate, microwave on Medium for 1 minute. Stir, then continue microwaving on Medium, stirring every 20 seconds, until melted. Or place chocolate in the top of a double boiler over hot, but not boiling, water. Stir until melted.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 brownie bite
Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 6.3g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 4.6g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 3.6mg; vitamin a iu 12.5IU; folate 1mcg; calcium 2.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 5.9mg; potassium 21.3mg; sodium 6.5mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
