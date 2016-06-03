Cranberry Upside-Down Cake
The basic recipe for this cake is very versatile and can be made with apples, pears, peaches or any full-flavored, slightly acidic fruit. The cake is best served warm. (Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.)
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2009; October 2020 30th Anniversary
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Store at room temperature for up to 8 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 piece
Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 47g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 33g; fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 42mg; vitamin a iu 259IU; vitamin c 9.2mg; folate 36.1mcg; calcium 95.4mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 9.6mg; potassium 94mg; sodium 151mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 30g.