Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

The basic recipe for this cake is very versatile and can be made with apples, pears, peaches or any full-flavored, slightly acidic fruit. The cake is best served warm. (Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.)

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2009; October 2020 30th Anniversary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • Heat brown sugar and 2 tablespoons each butter and orange juice in a large ovenproof skillet, preferably cast-iron, over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the butter melts and the mixture starts to bubble, about 3 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Coat the sides of the pan with cooking spray.

  • Bring the remaining 1/4 cup orange juice and cranberries to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring often, until about half the cranberries have popped, about 5 minutes. Pour evenly over the cooled sugar mixture in the pan.

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.

  • Separate egg whites and yolks. Place the yolks in a large bowl and add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, oil, granulated sugar and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Stir in the flour mixture alternately with milk, using a rubber spatula, starting and ending with the flour. Stir just until the flour is incorporated.

  • Beat the egg whites in a clean dry bowl with clean dry beaters on medium-high speed until they hold soft peaks. Stir one-third of the egg whites into the batter, then gently fold in the rest until almost no white streaks remain. Spread the batter over the cranberries.

  • Bake until the top is golden brown and the cake pulls away from the sides of the pan, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Run a knife around the edge of the pan and carefully invert the cake onto a serving plate. Let cool for at least 30 minutes more before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature. Garnish with whipped cream, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Store at room temperature for up to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece
Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 47g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 33g; fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 42mg; vitamin a iu 259IU; vitamin c 9.2mg; folate 36.1mcg; calcium 95.4mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 9.6mg; potassium 94mg; sodium 151mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 30g.
