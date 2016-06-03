Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions
Fresh herbs, onion and sautéed bacon flavor this easy Brussels sprouts recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated--buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.
How to Trim Brussels Sprouts
1. Start by trimming a thin slice from the stem end of each sprout, but don't cut off the stem completely. Keeping the stem intact helps keep the Brussels sprout in one piece while cooking.
2. Remove any brown or yellow leaves.
How to Make Sautéed Brussels Sprouts Ahead of Time
Recipes that can be made ahead in full or in part are a must-have during the holidays. For this Brussels sprouts recipe, you can prep and cook the sprouts a day ahead (through step 1). Store the cooked sprouts in the refrigerator and finish with steps 2 and 3 15-20 minutes before you are ready to serve them.
For more tips, learn how to cook Brussels sprouts.
Ingredients
Directions
