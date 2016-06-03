Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

11 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Fresh herbs, onion and sautéed bacon flavor this easy Brussels sprouts recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated--buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2009

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
active:
35 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
How to Trim Brussels Sprouts

1. Start by trimming a thin slice from the stem end of each sprout, but don't cut off the stem completely. Keeping the stem intact helps keep the Brussels sprout in one piece while cooking.
2. Remove any brown or yellow leaves.

How to Make Sautéed Brussels Sprouts Ahead of Time

Recipes that can be made ahead in full or in part are a must-have during the holidays. For this Brussels sprouts recipe, you can prep and cook the sprouts a day ahead (through step 1). Store the cooked sprouts in the refrigerator and finish with steps 2 and 3 15-20 minutes before you are ready to serve them.

For more tips, learn how to cook Brussels sprouts.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. If sprouts are very small, cut in half; otherwise cut into quarters. Cook the sprouts until barely tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large heavy skillet over medium heat, stirring, until brown but not crisp, 3 to 6 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to drain on a paper towel. Pour out all but about 1 tablespoon bacon fat from the pan.

  • Add oil to the pan and heat over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until soft but not browned, reducing the heat if necessary, about 4 minutes. Stir in thyme (or savory) sprigs, salt and pepper. Increase heat to medium-high, add the Brussels sprouts, and cook, tossing or stirring occasionally, until tender and warmed through, about 3 minutes. Remove the herb sprigs. Add the bacon, thyme (or savory) leaves and lemon juice, if using, and toss.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 10.3g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 2.8g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 2.8mg; vitamin a iu 970.7IU; vitamin c 78.1mg; folate 77.2mcg; calcium 49.5mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 27.5mg; potassium 429.9mg; sodium 302.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 fat
