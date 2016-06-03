Oven-Roasted Squash with Garlic & Parsley

Rating: 5 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Winter squash becomes tender and sweeter when roasted--a delicious side for a holiday dinner. Look for interesting squash like kabocha or hubbard at your farmers' market and try them in this recipe. Recipe adapted from Alice Waters.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2009

total:
1 hr
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Toss squash with 4 teaspoons oil, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Spread evenly on a large baking sheet. Roast, stirring occasionally, until tender throughout and lightly browned, 30 to 45 minutes (depending on the variety of squash).

  • Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant but not brown, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Toss the roasted squash with the garlic and parsley. Taste, adjust the seasoning and serve.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cut squash up to 1 day ahead; store airtight in the refrigerator.

Kitchen Tip: Make it easier to cut a pumpkin, acorn squash or other winter squash: pierce in several places with a fork; microwave on High for 45 to 60 seconds. Use a large sharp knife to cut in half. Remove the seeds and stringy fibers with a spoon.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 20.3g; dietary fiber 6.2g; sugars 3.8g; fat 3g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 21567.7IU; vitamin c 30.1mg; folate 37.8mcg; calcium 80.5mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 56.4mg; potassium 552.5mg; sodium 357mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 fat

Reviews (6)

Reviews:
Marla Puett-Sandberg
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2018
Thank you for sharing this easy recipe. It is so tasty. My company asked for the recipe. I did increase the parsley as I had extra. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Looking forward to trying it but have to alter it like most recipes. Since we have a family member who has FSGS we have to be extremely low or none on sodium. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
I make this using the yellow sweet potato INSTEAD of squash/pumpkin. Absolutely delicious and even better for diabetics. Of course the acorn squash or zucchini with onions and garlic are delicious alongside it... mmm yum. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Consider using Grape Seed Oil for the coooking portion other types of oil are not suitable for cooking healthy. Read More
LaPossey
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2017
Very easy and surprisingly tasty!!! I will definitely make again!!! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Recipe sounds good. A little Butter/Margarine and Romano grated cheese would be great additions. You might also just do the whole trip in one step in a Wok type pan. I try and save on the steps and dish washing. But if doing more dishes isn't a bother you can do the recipe the way it's being presented and why not boil up a little Macaroni and mix that in also? Now you've got a whole meal and not just a side dish. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
I roast winter root vegetables all the time including every kind of squash. Instead of the garlic and parsley toss the raw vegetables in olive oil add a sprig of fresh rosemary and roast at 400 degrees for 40 min (or until tender and lightly browned). Serve over hot couscous. Yum! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I made with butternut and it turned out awesome Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
I've made something similar in the past. I will make this for the holiday. Thanks for putting it up on the net. Toni Read More
