Oven-Roasted Squash with Garlic & Parsley

Rating: 5 stars Thank you for sharing this easy recipe. It is so tasty. My company asked for the recipe. I did increase the parsley as I had extra.

Rating: 5 stars Looking forward to trying it but have to alter it like most recipes. Since we have a family member who has FSGS we have to be extremely low or none on sodium.

Rating: 5 stars I make this using the yellow sweet potato INSTEAD of squash/pumpkin. Absolutely delicious and even better for diabetics. Of course the acorn squash or zucchini with onions and garlic are delicious alongside it... mmm yum.

Rating: 5 stars Consider using Grape Seed Oil for the coooking portion other types of oil are not suitable for cooking healthy.

Rating: 5 stars Very easy and surprisingly tasty!!! I will definitely make again!!!

Rating: 5 stars Recipe sounds good. A little Butter/Margarine and Romano grated cheese would be great additions. You might also just do the whole trip in one step in a Wok type pan. I try and save on the steps and dish washing. But if doing more dishes isn't a bother you can do the recipe the way it's being presented and why not boil up a little Macaroni and mix that in also? Now you've got a whole meal and not just a side dish.

Rating: 5 stars I roast winter root vegetables all the time including every kind of squash. Instead of the garlic and parsley toss the raw vegetables in olive oil add a sprig of fresh rosemary and roast at 400 degrees for 40 min (or until tender and lightly browned). Serve over hot couscous. Yum!

Rating: 5 stars I made with butternut and it turned out awesome