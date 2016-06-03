Layered Mashed Potato & Mushroom Casserole

Tasty though time consuming Just made this last night as a main dish. Ended up taking me close to 3 hrs to make it - it took more time than I thought to prep the potatoes and chop all those mushrooms (in batches in the food processor). Also, I don't know how they "layer" mashed potatoes on top of the mushroom mix which is a lot softer. I ended up piping the potatoes through a plastic bag and just smearing them around. Next time I'll probably use prepped frozen potatoes and add more liquid so they spread easier. The end result was very good though! Pros: tastes great, not complicated Cons: time consuming