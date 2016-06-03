Roasted Tomato & Almond Pesto

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The delightful richness of Ellie Krieger's sundried tomato and almond pesto is a perfect partner for nutty whole-wheat pasta. It's also delicious spread on grilled chicken.

Ellie Krieger
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2009

total:
15 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast almonds in a large dry skillet over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until golden and fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Allow them to cool slightly.

  • Transfer the almonds to a food processor and process until finely ground. Add tomatoes, basil, vinegar and crushed red pepper. As the processor is running, drizzle in oil in a steady stream, about 30 seconds. Stir in Parmesan and salt.

  • Fresh Tomato Variation: You can also make this pesto with fresh, in-season tomatoes. Start with 3 pounds fresh plum tomatoes, cut into quarters and divide them between 2 large baking sheets. Roast at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Use the roasted tomatoes in place of the diced tomatoes in Step 2.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/3 cup
Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 6.6g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 3.3g; fat 18.3g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 4.3mg; vitamin a iu 623.2IU; vitamin c 16.7mg; folate 5.2mcg; calcium 79.4mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 19.4mg; potassium 61.8mg; sodium 408.6mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 3 fat
