Quick Paella with Shrimp & Mussels

4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Our quick take on paella is studded with mussels and shrimp. Traditional paella made with short-grain rice takes a while to cook and can be a bit tricky. Instant brown rice is a great shortcut--what it lacks in authenticity it more than makes up for in convenience. Make sure you seek out saffron, which gives the dish its distinctive yellow color and signature flavor. Serve with: Spinach salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened, about 3 minutes. Add rice, broth, thyme, salt, pepper and saffron and bring to a boil over medium heat. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in shrimp and peas. Place mussels on top of the rice in an even layer. Cover and continue cooking until the mussels have opened and the rice is tender, about 5 minutes more. Remove from the heat and let rest, covered, until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Tips

Note: The dried stigma from Crocus sativus, saffron adds flavor and golden color to a variety of Middle Eastern, African and European foods. Find it in the spice section of supermarkets, gourmet shops or at tienda.com. It will keep in an airtight container for several years.

Tip: To scrub mussels, hold under running water and use a stiff brush to remove any barnacles; pull off any black fibrous “beards.” Discard mussels with broken shells or whose shell remains open after you tap it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 44.9g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 3.3g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 154.8mg; vitamin a iu 1561IU; vitamin c 31.9mg; folate 72.6mcg; calcium 85.3mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 105.8mg; potassium 401.8mg; sodium 1086.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022