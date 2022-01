I'm really pleased with the recipe. The salsa was delicious. I left the seeds in the Jalapeno, because I really like spicy food, and it turned out perfect. It was spicy enough to satisfy me, but not so spicy that others who aren't as fond of spicy food didn't like it. I served it with some blue corn tortilla chips, and it was very good. ^.^ I haven't had it in my refrigerator long enough to see how quickly the color changes, and how the taste holds up over a long period. But, I can definitely say that for the first 24 hours this is an amazing salsa.