Mom's Apple Squares

Traditional recipes for apple squares often use plenty of trans fat–laden shortening in the crust. We replaced it with a mixture of canola oil and butter and swapped out half the all-purpose flour for whole-wheat pastry flour for a little fiber. They are best enjoyed slightly warm. Gently reheat any leftovers in the oven or toaster oven to recrisp the crust.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2009

3 hrs 30 mins
12

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, salt and baking powder in a large bowl. Cut butter into small pieces and quickly rub them into the dry ingredients with your fingers until smaller but still visible. Add oil and toss with a fork to combine. Whisk water and egg yolk in a small bowl. Add to the flour mixture and stir until it begins to come together. Knead the dough with your hands in the bowl a few times until it forms a ball. Divide the dough in half and shape into 5-inch disks. Wrap each in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray and line the bottom and sides with parchment paper.

  • Combine apples, the remaining 3/4 cup sugar and cinnamon in a large bowl.

  • Roll one portion of dough between sheets of parchment or wax paper into a 9-by-13-inch rectangle. Peel off the top sheet and invert the dough into the prepared pan. Peel off the remaining paper. Trim the dough so it covers just the bottom of the pan. Spread the apple filling evenly over the dough. Using the parchment or wax paper, roll out the remaining dough, invert it over the filling and trim the edges so it just covers the filling. Whisk the egg white in a bowl until frothy and evenly brush over the top crust. Lightly sprinkle the crust with additional sugar, if desired.

  • Bake until golden brown and bubbling, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool for at least 1 hour before cutting into 12 squares.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare the crust (Step 1), wrap tightly and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 6 months.

Equipment: Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 37.2g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 17.3g; fat 10.4g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 25.7mg; vitamin a iu 144.2IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; folate 40mcg; calcium 14.9mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 4.7mg; potassium 50mg; sodium 162.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 15g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 1/2 other carbohydrate, 2 fat
