Black Bean-Garlic Catfish

This dish is great for folks who are on the fence about catfish because the pungent black bean-garlic sauce balances the fish's strong flavor. Serve with udon noodles or brown rice and sauteed broccoli with ginger broccoli.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place flour in a shallow dish. Sprinkle catfish with garlic powder and salt. Dredge the catfish in the flour, shaking off the excess (discard the remaining flour).

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the fish and cook, turning once, until golden brown and just cooked through, about 5 minutes per side.

  • Meanwhile, combine the remaining 1 teaspoon oil, black bean-garlic sauce, 1 tablespoon scallion, vinegar, water and crushed red pepper in a small bowl.

  • Serve the fish with the sauce and garnish with more scallion, if desired.

Tips

Ingredient Note: Black bean-garlic sauce, a savory, salty sauce used in Chinese cooking, is made from fermented black soybeans, garlic and rice wine. Find it in the Asian-foods section of most supermarkets or at Asian markets. Refrigerate for up to 1 year.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 4.4g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 0.6g; fat 11.7g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 62.4mg; vitamin a iu 40.2IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 24mcg; calcium 11.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 23.1mg; potassium 356.8mg; sodium 574.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean meat, 1 fat
