Toasted Pita & Bean Salad

Really Good BUT if I could do over... I really enjoyed this salad. I made it just as the directions said only I used regular powdered cumin (only 1 TB) and no mint. I did bake my own beans and I do think they were better than the canned although I don't know if I will do it again. I will be using this recipe again, but since I am the only one in my family that will eat a salad I will keep the lettuce, tomatoes, parsley etc. separate from wet ingredients beans, dressing until I am ready to eat it. Also, I did not mix my pita into the salad until I was eating it in my own bowl because I didn't want it to get soggy. Hope that helps! Pros: Good-dressing delicious Cons: Won't last in the fridge