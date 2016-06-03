Eggplant Pomodoro Pasta

spice it up This recipe begs for you to add on and so I did. I proceeded to add shallots mushrooms fresh red chile pepper quarter of a green and red bell pepper. Ohhh and I added grilled spicey Italian sausage too. Pros: tastes even better the next day Cons: can easily eat too much
Just finished cooking this for dinner. I would suggest salting the diced eggplants and leaving it in a colander for 10-15mts to drain out the bitterness. I sauteed half of an onion (diced) and lots of garlic first. Then added eggplant and crushed pepper. I did not use any capers/olives. I also added diced fresh mozzerella to the fresh diced tomatoes and balsamic vinegar to the cooked pasta. In the end I mixed it all up and garnished with fresh chopped basil. Yum!
When trying this for the first time I did not like it at all. All the flavors were interesting and came together except for two ingredients. Using the green olives and capers here added undesirable flavors. While I like these two ingredients in other recipes they just didn't fit here very well. The green olives added a bitter flavor which was a distraction. Adding the capers on top of that was overkill. When I made a few tweaks it majorly changed the flavors and became delicious to me. First I totally removed the green olives and capers. I replaced them with pitted and sliced Kalamata olives to taste. I felt that this type of olive worked with these ingredients better. The pasta portion is way out of control here. The excessive amount diluted the flavor from the eggplant/ tomato mix causing blandness. At most I would only use - the amount in the package. I loved the flavor from the red wine vinegar! Basil here resulted in a nice rhythm taste wise. Very interesting and healthy recipe. Thanks:)
Where's the beef?......Don't need it! I did add about.5 cup of chopped onion used 3 T olive oil and 3 cloves garlic. Added about 1 t of Italian Seasoning. Wonderful as is but a little parmesan makes it even better. Pros: fast. healthy delicious Cons: none
I added pancetta white beans fresh basil and parsley. This recipe was great! Can't wait to make it for my friends!
Awesome eggplant recipe Made this for dinner tonight and it was great. I excluded the capers and let my husband add his own olives to his as I don't eat them. I used red wine instead of vinegar which added some depth. Next time I would go easier on the crushed red pepper and saute the garlic for a bit longer until it caramelizes up for better flavor. Otherwise it was super fresh and tasty! Pros: Quick and easy really fresh Cons: A little too spicy as is
My entire family loved this recipe as is!! Fantastic explosion of flavors!!
Too Much Pasta! 12 oz of pasta is waaaaaaaay too much! If I make it next time I would cut it in half... I ended having too much pasta and I had to bag the rest in the fridge.
I left out the capers and olives and added onions when I added the garlic. Delish!