Eggplant Pomodoro Pasta

Rating: 4.51 stars
43 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

In this eggplant pasta dish, diced eggplant turns tender when sautéed with garlic and olive oil. Toss with fresh plum tomatoes, green olives and capers and you have a simple, tasty sauce. We like the eggplant pasta sauce over angel hair pasta, but any type will work. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and a mixed green salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

35 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put a pot of water on to boil.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add eggplant and cook, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add tomatoes, olives, vinegar, capers, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper (if using) and cook, stirring, until the tomatoes begin to break down, 5 to 7 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta in boiling water until just tender, about 6 minutes or according to package directions. Drain and divide the pasta among 6 shallow bowls. Spoon the sauce over the pasta and sprinkle parsley (or basil) on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 49.7g; dietary fiber 9.9g; sugars 5.7g; fat 7.2g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 613.2IU; vitamin c 11.1mg; folate 59.7mcg; calcium 45.6mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 99.7mg; potassium 418.2mg; sodium 467.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat

Reviews (17)

EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2012
spice it up This recipe begs for you to add on and so I did. I proceeded to add shallots mushrooms fresh red chile pepper quarter of a green and red bell pepper. Ohhh and I added grilled spicey Italian sausage too. Pros: tastes even better the next day Cons: can easily eat too much Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Just finished cooking this for dinner. I would suggest salting the diced eggplants and leaving it in a colander for 10-15mts to drain out the bitterness. I sauteed half of an onion (diced) and lots of garlic first. Then added eggplant and crushed pepper. I did not use any capers/olives. I also added diced fresh mozzerella to the fresh diced tomatoes and balsamic vinegar to the cooked pasta. In the end I mixed it all up and garnished with fresh chopped basil. Yum! Read More
Ann Marie Natal
Rating: 3 stars
07/03/2014
When trying this for the first time I did not like it at all. All the flavors were interesting and came together except for two ingredients. Using the green olives and capers here added undesirable flavors. While I like these two ingredients in other recipes they just didn't fit here very well. The green olives added a bitter flavor which was a distraction. Adding the capers on top of that was overkill. When I made a few tweaks it majorly changed the flavors and became delicious to me. First I totally removed the green olives and capers. I replaced them with pitted and sliced Kalamata olives to taste. I felt that this type of olive worked with these ingredients better. The pasta portion is way out of control here. The excessive amount diluted the flavor from the eggplant/ tomato mix causing blandness. At most I would only use - the amount in the package. I loved the flavor from the red wine vinegar! Basil here resulted in a nice rhythm taste wise. Very interesting and healthy recipe. Thanks:) Read More
Becky McDonald Williams
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2012
Where's the beef?......Don't need it! I did add about.5 cup of chopped onion used 3 T olive oil and 3 cloves garlic. Added about 1 t of Italian Seasoning. Wonderful as is but a little parmesan makes it even better. Pros: fast. healthy delicious Cons: none Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2012
I added pancetta white beans fresh basil and parsley. This recipe was great! Can't wait to make it for my friends! Read More
GoodFun-GlutenFree
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2011
Awesome eggplant recipe Made this for dinner tonight and it was great. I excluded the capers and let my husband add his own olives to his as I don't eat them. I used red wine instead of vinegar which added some depth. Next time I would go easier on the crushed red pepper and saute the garlic for a bit longer until it caramelizes up for better flavor. Otherwise it was super fresh and tasty! Pros: Quick and easy really fresh Cons: A little too spicy as is Read More
Michelle
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2017
My entire family loved this recipe as is!! Fantastic explosion of flavors!! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
10/29/2011
Too Much Pasta! 12 oz of pasta is waaaaaaaay too much! If I make it next time I would cut it in half... I ended having too much pasta and I had to bag the rest in the fridge. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I left out the capers and olives and added onions when I added the garlic. Delish! Read More
More Reviews
