Eggplant Pomodoro Pasta

Rating: 4 stars spice it up This recipe begs for you to add on and so I did. I proceeded to add shallots mushrooms fresh red chile pepper quarter of a green and red bell pepper. Ohhh and I added grilled spicey Italian sausage too. Pros: tastes even better the next day Cons: can easily eat too much

Rating: 5 stars Just finished cooking this for dinner. I would suggest salting the diced eggplants and leaving it in a colander for 10-15mts to drain out the bitterness. I sauteed half of an onion (diced) and lots of garlic first. Then added eggplant and crushed pepper. I did not use any capers/olives. I also added diced fresh mozzerella to the fresh diced tomatoes and balsamic vinegar to the cooked pasta. In the end I mixed it all up and garnished with fresh chopped basil. Yum!

Rating: 3 stars When trying this for the first time I did not like it at all. All the flavors were interesting and came together except for two ingredients. Using the green olives and capers here added undesirable flavors. While I like these two ingredients in other recipes they just didn't fit here very well. The green olives added a bitter flavor which was a distraction. Adding the capers on top of that was overkill. When I made a few tweaks it majorly changed the flavors and became delicious to me. First I totally removed the green olives and capers. I replaced them with pitted and sliced Kalamata olives to taste. I felt that this type of olive worked with these ingredients better. The pasta portion is way out of control here. The excessive amount diluted the flavor from the eggplant/ tomato mix causing blandness. At most I would only use - the amount in the package. I loved the flavor from the red wine vinegar! Basil here resulted in a nice rhythm taste wise. Very interesting and healthy recipe. Thanks:)

Rating: 5 stars Where's the beef?......Don't need it! I did add about.5 cup of chopped onion used 3 T olive oil and 3 cloves garlic. Added about 1 t of Italian Seasoning. Wonderful as is but a little parmesan makes it even better. Pros: fast. healthy delicious Cons: none

Rating: 5 stars I added pancetta white beans fresh basil and parsley. This recipe was great! Can't wait to make it for my friends!

Rating: 4 stars Awesome eggplant recipe Made this for dinner tonight and it was great. I excluded the capers and let my husband add his own olives to his as I don't eat them. I used red wine instead of vinegar which added some depth. Next time I would go easier on the crushed red pepper and saute the garlic for a bit longer until it caramelizes up for better flavor. Otherwise it was super fresh and tasty! Pros: Quick and easy really fresh Cons: A little too spicy as is

Rating: 5 stars My entire family loved this recipe as is!! Fantastic explosion of flavors!!

Rating: 3 stars Too Much Pasta! 12 oz of pasta is waaaaaaaay too much! If I make it next time I would cut it in half... I ended having too much pasta and I had to bag the rest in the fridge.