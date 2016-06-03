Feta Vinaigrette

This tangy dressing is from Claire's Restaurant & Bar in Hardwick, Vermont. Chef Steven Obranovich cautions that the subtle briny notes of feta can sometimes be overpowered by too much lemon or an olive oil that's too fruity. Saltiness varies from feta to feta too. Add the ingredients a little at a time and taste as you go.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

total:
10 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sunflower (or canola) oil, olive oil, feta, cider vinegar, red-wine vinegar, lemon juice, pepper and salt in a blender and puree until combined. Adjust seasoning with additional lemon juice, salt or pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 0.3g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.2g; fat 7.6g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 2.8mg; vitamin a iu 14.3IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 1.2mcg; calcium 16.4mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 6.3mg; sodium 83.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat
