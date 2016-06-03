Virgin Banana Piña Colada

Learn how to make a non-alcoholic piña colada with this easy recipe. Ripe bananas get blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk for a refreshing beverage. Serve in a festive glass.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Puree bananas, diced pineapple, pineapple juice, coconut milk and ice in a blender. Divide among 4 glasses. Garnish with pineapple wedges.

Tips

Tip: Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 2 months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply mix until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 pina colada
Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 27.9g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 17.5g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 1.6g; vitamin a iu 64.8IU; vitamin c 31.1mg; folate 30.5mcg; calcium 18.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 29mg; potassium 338.1mg; sodium 11.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 fruit, 1/2 fat

thezwomann
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I served this at a dinner party last night along with fajitas and homemade pico de gallo. They were a huge hit and a few of my guests asked for the recipe! Read More
