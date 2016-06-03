Virgin Banana Piña Colada
Learn how to make a non-alcoholic piña colada with this easy recipe. Ripe bananas get blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk for a refreshing beverage. Serve in a festive glass.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 2 months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply mix until smooth.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 pina colada
Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 27.9g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 17.5g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 1.6g; vitamin a iu 64.8IU; vitamin c 31.1mg; folate 30.5mcg; calcium 18.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 29mg; potassium 338.1mg; sodium 11.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 fruit, 1/2 fat