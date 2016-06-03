Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Steep loose tea (or tea bags) and orange peel in boiling water for 3 to 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Strain the tea (or remove tea bags and orange peel) and pour into a large pitcher. Stir in orange juice and sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Add cold water. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Serve over ice with orange wedges, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 8.7g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 8.2g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 46.5IU; vitamin c 11.6mg; folate 7mcg; calcium 6.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.7mg; potassium 66.6mg; sodium 5mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022