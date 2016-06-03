Orange Earl grey iced tea review - YUM I loved this recipe! I've made it twice now, and I must say that because of the orange peel/orange juice this tea is sweet enough on its own that you can probably forgo the sugar. I modified this recipe by adding some basil leaves to it, and it was FABULOUS. I served it at a dinner party and everyone loved it. You really can't go wrong with this tea. I'd also say that if you dont have 12 tea bags, you can get away with using less, just steep the tea longer. Pros: CHEAP, easy, fast, delicious Cons: none