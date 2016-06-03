Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea
This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup
Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 4.7g; sugars 4.3g; folate 5.9mcg; calcium 8.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.4mg; potassium 24.9mg; sodium 8.5mg.
Exchanges:
free food