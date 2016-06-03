Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea

This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

total:
2 hrs 10 mins
8
8

Directions

  • Steep loose tea (or tea bags) in boiling water for 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Strain the tea (or remove tea bags) and pour into a large pitcher. Stir in pomegranate juice (or nectar) and cold water. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Serve over ice with lemon wedges, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

about 1 cup
Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 4.7g; sugars 4.3g; folate 5.9mcg; calcium 8.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.4mg; potassium 24.9mg; sodium 8.5mg.
free food
