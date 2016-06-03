Claire's Mixed Green Salad with Feta Vinaigrette

This salad was inspired by one served during the peak of summer at Claire's Restaurant & Bar in Hardwick. Chef Steven Obranovich of Claire's likes the soft crumbly sheep's-milk feta for this recipe. He cautions that the subtle briny notes of feta can sometimes be overpowered by too much lemon or an olive oil that's too fruity. Saltiness varies from feta to feta too. Add the ingredients a little at a time and taste as you go.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

15 mins
6

Feta Vinaigrette
Salad

  • To prepare vinaigrette: Place sunflower (or canola) oil, olive oil, feta, cider vinegar, red-wine vinegar, lemon juice, pepper and salt in a blender and puree until combined. Adjust seasoning with additional lemon juice, salt or pepper, if desired.

  • To prepare salad: Toss greens (or arugula) in a large bowl with half the vinaigrette. Mound on a large platter. Arrange cucumbers, tomatoes, radishes and onion on top of the greens. Drizzle the remaining vinaigrette over the salad.

about 1 1/2 cups
163 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 5.4g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 2.5g; fat 15.5g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 5.6mg; vitamin a iu 2357IU; vitamin c 19mg; folate 98.3mcg; calcium 82.6mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 28.3mg; potassium 385.7mg; sodium 188.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 3 fat
