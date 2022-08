This recipe is an excellent jumping off point for you to embellish if you're in the mood, or it's great just as it is. Normally, I add one crushed clove of garlic, substitute chicken broth for the water and add salt only at the end since the broth generally has enough sodium. If I double the recipe then I stick with one tablespoon of chili powder but double everything else. At first, I thought I'd want to puree all of the soup for an overall creamy texture, but I found following that part of the recipe truly proves to be best (to our taste at least). It definitely thickens up overnight so don't be afraid to use all 3 cups of liquid. And, as another reviewer mentioned it's best not to eat this soup the night before a big meeting, if you know what I mean...