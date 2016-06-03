Fresh Fruit Butter

Delicious! This is a fantastic recipe. I doubled the recipe, used 1/2 cup dark brown sugar and 1/2 cup Sugar in the Raw, and added about 1/2 tsp of Apple Pie Spice. Because there were a lot more apples, it took significantly longer to cook down. About an hour-thirty to an hour-forty-five. After it cooled a bit, I ran it through a food mill since it was still chunky. It came out so silky smooth and the flavor is great - my husband loves it! I portioned it out into half-pint jars and froze them so we'll have it all winter! Pros: Easy, tastes great, made more than expected Cons: Took longer than expected