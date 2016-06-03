Fresh Fruit Butter

Fruit butter is made by cooking down the fruit mixture until thick and sticky instead of adding pectin to set the mixture as you do with jam. Spread on whole-grain toast or stir into plain yogurt. We prefer to peel stone fruit, such as apricots, nectarines, peaches, and apples and pear for this recipe. If you're making a butter with “seedy” berries, such as blackberries, raspberries or even blueberries, you can puree the butter and pass it through a sieve for the smoothest result. Try the combination of blueberries with lime juice and zest or plums with orange juice and zest.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009

total:
1 hr 30 mins
32
32

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine fruit, water and sugar to taste in a Dutch oven; add citrus zest and juice if using. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook, mashing the fruit and stirring occasionally at first and then often as it thickens, until the mixture is very thick, 20 minutes to 1 hour (depending on the type of fruit). To test doneness, put a spoonful of fruit butter on a plate. If no liquid seeps from the edges, it's done. Return to a simmer to thicken more if necessary. For very smooth fruit butter, puree in a food processor or blender, then strain and push the mixture through a sieve before storing.

  • If freezing or refrigerating, ladle the fruit butter into clean canning jars to within 1/2 inch of the rim. Wipe rims clean. Cover with lids. Let the jars stand at room temperature until cool before refrigerating or freezing. Or process in a water bath to store at room temperature (see Tip).

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks, in the freezer for up to 1 year or at room temperature for up to 1 year if processed in a water bath.

Equipment: Two 8-ounce canning jars

Tip: How to Prep & Measure Fruit--Berries: Remove stems; hull strawberries. Measure whole. Cherries: Remove stems and pits; halve. Measure halves. Peaches, Nectarines & Plums: Peel if desired. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces; discard pits. Measure pieces. Apples, Pears & other fruit: Peel if desired. Quarter, remove seeds and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Measure pieces.

To peel stone fruit, dip them in boiling water for about 1 minute to loosen their skins. Let cool slightly, then remove the skins with a paring knife.

Note: 3/4 cup maple syrup (or honey) or 1/2-1 cup Splenda Granular can be used in place of 1 cup sugar.

Tip: Processing in a boiling water bath ensures safe storage at room temperature for up to a year. For step-by-step pictures and instructions, go to eatingwell.com/kitchentips.

Nutrition Facts

1 tablespoon
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 7.2g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 5.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 15IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 1.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.7mg; potassium 21.5mg; sodium 0.5mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
