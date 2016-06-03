Steak & Potato Kebabs with Creamy Cilantro Sauce

Steak kebabs get a Southwestern spin with poblano peppers and a creamy sauce spiked with cilantro, chile powder, cumin and vinegar. The potatoes are partially cooked in the microwave before putting them on the grill so they're done at the same time as faster-cooking steak, peppers and onions. Serve with: Green salad and Spanish rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009

40 mins
4

  • Combine cilantro, vinegar, sour cream, garlic, chile powder, cumin and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Preheat grill to high.

  • Place potatoes in a microwave-safe container. Cover and microwave on High until just tender when pierced with a fork, 3 to 3 1/2 minutes.

  • Toss the potatoes, steak and pepper pieces with oil and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Thread the potatoes, steak, peppers and onion chunks onto 8 skewers. Grill, turning once or twice, until the steak reaches desired doneness, about 6 minutes for medium. Serve the kebabs with the reserved sauce.

Equipment: Eight 10- to 12-inch skewers

275 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 17.9g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 4.7g; fat 9g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 78.8mg; vitamin a iu 521IU; vitamin c 42.3mg; folate 40.5mcg; calcium 54.2mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 49.9mg; potassium 831.3mg; sodium 393.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 4 lean meat
