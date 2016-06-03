Grilled Duck with Strawberry-Fig Sauce
Here we pair a luscious strawberry-fig sauce with grilled duck for a simple yet elegant main dish. Serve with rice pilaf and grilled vegetables.
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the sauce (Steps 1-2) for up to 2 days.
Note: Port is a sweet fortified wine that provides depth of flavor in cooking. Look for it in your wine or liquor store.
Shopping tip: Boneless duck breasts range widely in weight, from about 1/2 to 1 pound, depending on the breed of duck. For this recipe, we recommend using smaller (about 1/2-pound) breasts--we prefer their milder flavor. Look for them near other poultry in the fresh or frozen specialty-meat section of large supermarkets or online at mapleleaffarms.com or dartagnan.com.
Tip: To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)
1/2 fruit, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat