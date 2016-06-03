Grilled Duck with Strawberry-Fig Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here we pair a luscious strawberry-fig sauce with grilled duck for a simple yet elegant main dish. Serve with rice pilaf and grilled vegetables.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and cook, stirring, until beginning to soften, about 1 minute. Add port and figs and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add 1 1/2 cups strawberries, 1 cup broth, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the strawberries are very soft and broken down and the sauce has reduced slightly, about 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Strain the sauce through a fine-mesh strainer into a 2-cup glass measuring cup or bowl (discard the solids). You should have about 1 cup liquid. (If you have more than that, return the sauce to the pan and continue reducing until you have about 1 cup.) Combine the remaining 2 tablespoons broth and cornstarch in a small bowl. Return the strained sauce to the pan along with the cornstarch mixture; cook over medium heat, stirring, until the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon and has reduced by half, 5 to 7 minutes. Combine 1 tablespoon of the sauce with the remaining 1 teaspoon vinegar in a small bowl to use as a basting sauce. Cover the remaining sauce to keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, preheat grill to medium.

  • Season duck breasts with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the duck, basting twice, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 150 degrees F for medium, 4 to 8 minutes per side, depending on the thickness. Transfer to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

  • While the duck is resting, chop the remaining 1 cup strawberries. Slice the duck and serve with the sauce, garnished with the chopped strawberries and basil.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the sauce (Steps 1-2) for up to 2 days.

Note: Port is a sweet fortified wine that provides depth of flavor in cooking. Look for it in your wine or liquor store.

Shopping tip: Boneless duck breasts range widely in weight, from about 1/2 to 1 pound, depending on the breed of duck. For this recipe, we recommend using smaller (about 1/2-pound) breasts--we prefer their milder flavor. Look for them near other poultry in the fresh or frozen specialty-meat section of large supermarkets or online at mapleleaffarms.com or dartagnan.com.

Tip: To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 7.3g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 5.2g; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 4.7g; cholesterol 94.6mg; vitamin a iu 124.2IU; vitamin c 24.8mg; folate 23.1mcg; calcium 22.7mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 28.5mg; potassium 423.2mg; sodium 518mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat

Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I cannot tell you how amazingly delicious this recipe is. MMMMM Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/22/2021