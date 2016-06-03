Beer-Barbecued Chicken

Tasty and tender I made this recipe with company coming so I was hoping it was good and it was! prepping was easy and once we put it in the grill, we only checked it a couple of times. It took longer than the time stated on the recipe to cook but not much. Will definitely make it again. I only have to figure out a way to get more beer to stay inside the chicken! Pros: easy, don't have to check it too often Cons: beer was hard to pour and make it stay in the chicken