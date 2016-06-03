Beer-Barbecued Chicken

Here's our spin on the roast-a-chicken-on-top-of-a-can-of-beer technique that's popular with barbecue aficionados. To simplify things, we just pour a little beer inside the chicken as it cooks. The beer keeps the meat juicy and a smoky-flavored spice rub both under and over the skin gives it extra flavor. Barbecuing poultry with the skin on helps prevent the meat from drying out. To keep calories and fat in check, remove the skin before serving.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009

total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a gas grill (with all burners lit) to 400 degrees F or build a fire in a charcoal grill and let it burn down to medium heat (about 400 degrees F).

  • Combine paprika, oregano, salt, brown sugar, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, chipotle chile and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Remove giblets from chicken (if included) and trim any excess skin. Loosen the skin over the breast and thigh meat. Rub the spice mixture under the skin onto the breast meat and leg meat, a little on the skin and inside the cavity. Tuck wings under the body and tie the legs together with kitchen string.

  • If using a gas grill, turn off one burner (leaving 1 to 2 burners lit, depending on your grill). If using a charcoal grill, move the coals to one side. Wearing an oven mitt, carefully place a drip pan under the grill rack on the unheated side. Place the chicken breast-side down on the rack over the pan. Pour half the beer into the cavity (it's OK if some drips out into the drip pan).

  • Close the lid and roast undisturbed for 45 minutes.

  • Turn the chicken breast-side up. Pour the remaining beer into the cavity. Cover and continue roasting until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh without touching bone registers 165 degrees F, 30 to 45 minutes more. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes before removing the string and carving.

Tips

Equipment: Kitchen string, metal or foil drip pan

Shopping tip: Smoked paprika and ground chipotle chile can be found in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 0.9g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 72.3mg; vitamin a iu 659.2IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 5.8mcg; calcium 30.2mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 29.4mg; potassium 263.3mg; sodium 646.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 lean meat

