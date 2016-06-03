Goat Cheese & Tomato Dressing
Tomatoes and goat cheese pair deliciously in this dressing. If you don't have tarragon, try this with another fresh herb like basil or thyme.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.7g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 106.1IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 24.4mg; sodium 88.3mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
1 fat