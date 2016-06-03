Goat Cheese & Tomato Dressing

Tomatoes and goat cheese pair deliciously in this dressing. If you don't have tarragon, try this with another fresh herb like basil or thyme.

Ellen Ecker Ogden

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine goat cheese, vinegar and maple syrup in a blender or food processor and blend until combined. Add oil and tomatoes and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in tarragon.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.7g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 106.1IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 24.4mg; sodium 88.3mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 fat
