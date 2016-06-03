Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

I can't wait to make this for dinner tonight! These are ingredients that I always have in my kitchen. I will replace the sky sauce with Bragg's Liquid Aminos because I can't have any sauce due to having Celiac disease (and gluten free sky sauce is just...yuck). It's really a great alternative if you'RE eating gluten free or even just want less sodium. It's less salty than even low sodium sky sauce but has great umami. Thanks, EatimgWell, for the great recipe!