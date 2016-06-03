Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

Here we marinate tofu cubes in soy sauce and lime juice with a touch of toasted sesame oil, then roast them--perfect tofu every time.

Stacy Fraser
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2009 (updated December 2017)

active:

15 mins
total:
total:
Servings:
4
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat tofu dry and cut into 1/2- to 3/4-inch cubes. Combine soy sauce, lime juice and oil in a medium bowl or large sealable plastic bag. Add the tofu; gently toss to combine. Marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour or up to 4 hours, gently stirring once or twice.

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Remove the tofu from the marinade with a slotted spoon (discard marinade). Spread out on 2 large baking sheets, making sure the pieces are not touching. Roast, gently turning halfway through, until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Tips

To make ahead: Marinate the tofu (Step 1) for up to 4 hours. Cover and refrigerate roasted tofu for up to 5 days.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 2.2g; dietary fiber 1.9g; fat 10.6g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 1.2IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 187.1mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 0.2mg; potassium 2.8mg; sodium 110.9mg.
Exchanges:

2 medium-fat protein
