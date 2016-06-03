Almond-Crusted Pork with Honey-Mustard Dipping Sauce

Sliced almonds add a delectable, almost-like-fried-chicken crunch to the breading for these tender pieces of pork. We slice the pork thinly to keep the cooking time quick. The resulting pork “fingers” are great dipped in this surprisingly simple, delicious honey, soy and mustard sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2009

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Set a wire rack on a baking sheet and coat it with cooking spray.

  • Place breadcrumbs, almonds, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a food processor; pulse until the almonds are coarsely chopped. Transfer the mixture to a shallow dish.

  • Place egg white in another shallow dish. Dip both sides of each pork slice in egg white, then evenly coat with the almond mixture. (Discard any remaining egg white and almond mixture.) Place the pork on the prepared rack and coat on both sides with cooking spray.

  • Bake the pork until golden brown and no longer pink in the center, 16 to 18 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk honey, soy sauce and mustard in a small bowl. Serve the pork with the honey-mustard sauce.

Tips

Note: We like Ian's brand of coarse dry whole-wheat breadcrumbs, labeled “Panko breadcrumbs.” Find them in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets. To make your own breadcrumbs, trim crusts from firm sandwich bread. Tear the bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. Spread the breadcrumbs on a baking sheet and bake at 250°F until dry and crispy, about 15 minutes. One slice of bread makes about 1/3 cup dry whole-wheat breadcrumbs.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. pork & 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 30.4g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 16.8g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 0.8IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 6.4mcg; calcium 32.3mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 58.1mg; potassium 561.1mg; sodium 559mg; thiamin 1.2mg; added sugar 16g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 other carbohydrate, 3 lean meat
