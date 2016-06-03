Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette

Thank you very much. This looks wonderfully delicious. However, I don't really see the need for sugar. I imagine, though, if one wants a sweetener, honey would be an excellent and healthier substitute for sugar...or even, perhaps, balsamic vinegar instead of sugar and red wine vinegar...that is, if you want a little sweet. Personally, I'd prefer no sweetener using it on a salad, but maybe some sweetener if I use it like a marinade or sauce for salmon.