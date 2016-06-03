Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette

As the base of this herb-spiked dressing, pureed cucumber provides a mellow grassy flavor and a luxurious texture. Pureeing vegetables into a salad dressing is a great way to give it body (and to sneak in more low-cal vegetables). Experiment with tomatoes, arugula and/or roasted garlic to create your own dressing magic.

Ellen Ecker Ogden
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2010

total:
10 mins
Servings:
20

  • Puree cucumber, oil, vinegar, chives, parsley, yogurt, mustard, horseradish, sugar and salt in a blender until smooth.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

1 tablespoon
28 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.4g; fat 2.8g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 50.4IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 2.2mcg; calcium 3.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.5mg; potassium 16.3mg; sodium 63.4mg.
1/2 fat
