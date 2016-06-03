Mache & Chicken Salad with Honey-Tahini Dressing

In this salad, mâche is tossed with spring ingredients--new red-skinned potatoes and fresh peas--and a lemony tahini dressing and chicken.

Ellen Ecker Ogden
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2009

Recipe Summary

total:
55 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Dressing
Salad

Directions

  • To prepare dressing: Combine lemon juice, 1/3 cup oil, tahini, honey and minced garlic in a blender, a jar with a tight-fitting lid or a medium bowl. Blend, shake or whisk until smooth. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and pepper.

  • To prepare salad: Place a steamer basket in a large saucepan, add 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Put potatoes in the basket and steam until barely tender when pierced with a skewer, 15 to 20 minutes, depending on size. When cool enough to handle, slice or quarter.

  • Meanwhile, toss chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a clean cutting board to cool. Shred into bite-size pieces.

  • Season a wooden salad bowl by rubbing with 1/2 clove garlic and a pinch of salt. Chop the garlic and add to the bowl along with the potatoes and mache (or spinach). Pour 1/2 cup dressing over the potatoes and greens; gently toss to coat. (Cover and refrigerate the remaining 3/4 cup dressing for up to 3 days.) Add peas, shallot and the shredded chicken; gently toss and serve.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Tip: Tahini is a thick paste of ground sesame seeds. Look for it in large supermarkets in the Middle Eastern section or near other nut butters.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 30.6g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 7.1g; fat 16.8g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 55.6mg; vitamin a iu 3547.3IU; vitamin c 29.8mg; folate 107.6mcg; calcium 64.4mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 66.8mg; potassium 800.7mg; sodium 564.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 3 fat
