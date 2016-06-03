Spicy Green Salad with Soy & Roasted Garlic Dressing

Piquant greens, such as mizuna and mustard, are mellowed by a sweet-and-savory dressing that includes a whole head of roasted garlic. Top with grilled shrimp or beef to make it a main course.

Ellen Ecker Ogden
EatingWell Magazine, April 2022

Credit: Photography / Jenny Huang, Food Styling / Tyna Hoang, Prop Styling / Nicole Louie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.

  • Rub excess papery skin off garlic head without separating cloves. Slice the tip off, exposing the ends of the cloves. Place the garlic head on a piece of foil, drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and wrap into a package. Put in a baking dish and bake until the garlic is very soft, 40 minutes to 1 hour. Unwrap and let cool slightly. Increase oven temperature to 450°F.

  • Squeeze the garlic pulp into a blender or mini food processor (discard the skins). Add 3 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, vinegar, ginger, sesame oil, tamari (or soy sauce) and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; blend or process until smooth.

  • Toss asparagus with the remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Spread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring once halfway through, until tender and browned, 8 to 12 minutes.

  • Finely chop the remaining 1/2 garlic clove and add to the bowl along with all the greens and the remaining pinch of salt. (If leaves are large, tear them into bite-size pieces first.) Pour the dressing over the greens; toss to coat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and the asparagus; toss and serve.

To make ahead

Refrigerate dressing (Steps 1-3) for up to 3 days.

Tip

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 3g; fat 23g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 2508IU; vitamin c 65mg; folate 70mcg; calcium 193mg; iron 5mg; magnesium 49mg; potassium 464mg; sodium 402mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 2 fat
