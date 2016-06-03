Mixed Lettuce Salad with Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Oak leaf and baby romaine lettuces are so tender they're best eaten straight from the garden or at least within a day or two of picking. Mild and delicate, they pair wonderfully with peppery radishes and chopped hard-boiled eggs in this easy salad.

Ellen Ecker Ogden
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Vinaigrette
Salad

Directions

  • To prepare vinaigrette: Puree cucumber, oil, vinegar, chives, parsley, yogurt, mustard, horseradish, sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a blender until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare salad: Season a wooden salad bowl by rubbing with garlic and pinch of salt. Chop the garlic and add to the bowl along with all the lettuce. Pour 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette over the greens; toss to coat. (Cover and refrigerate the remaining 1 cup vinaigrette for up to 3 days.) Serve the salad garnished with radishes, scallions and hard-boiled egg.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the vinaigrette (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Tip: To hard-boil eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and cover the eggs with cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 1.7g; fat 5.7g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 93.3mg; vitamin a iu 1826.4IU; vitamin c 14.8mg; folate 90mcg; calcium 60.7mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 21.6mg; potassium 297.2mg; sodium 152.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 medium fat meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022