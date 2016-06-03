Creamy Tarragon Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This sauce is like a creamy béarnaise sauce except it skips the butter, egg yolks and fuss. It's spiked with lemon juice, zesty Dijon mustard and, of course, tarragon. Try it with poached eggs or even grilled steak.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk yogurt, mayonnaise, tarragon, lemon juice, water, mustard, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
20 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2g; sugars 0.8g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 1.9mg; vitamin a iu 19.1IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 1.4mcg; calcium 15.8mg; magnesium 1.8mg; potassium 22.7mg; sodium 95.4mg.
Exchanges:

Free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022