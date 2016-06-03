New Mornay Sauce

Pureed low-fat cottage cheese contributes a rich dairy flavor and Gruyère and Parmesan add nuance to a healthier take on classic Mornay sauce. Use it to entice little ones to eat their vegetables.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
10 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir flour and 2 tablespoons milk in a small bowl to make a smooth paste. Heat the remaining milk in a small heavy saucepan over medium heat until steaming. Whisk the flour paste into the hot milk and cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and whisk in cottage cheese, Swiss cheese, salt and white pepper. Transfer the sauce to a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. Serve over steamed vegetables and top with Parmesan and breadcrumbs, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
20 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 1.6g; sugars 0.8g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 22.8IU; folate 3.9mcg; calcium 37.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 28.3mg; sodium 50.7mg.
Exchanges:

free food
