Tuscan Spice Rub

Take a trip to Italy with this Tuscan-inspired rub, aromatic with fennel, basil, garlic, rosemary and oregano. Try it on boneless, skinless chicken thighs, salmon steaks or lamb chops.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2008

total:
5 mins
Servings: 48
48

  • Grind fennel seeds in a spice grinder (such as a clean coffee grinder) or a mortar and pestle until coarsely ground. Combine with basil, garlic powder, salt, rosemary and oregano in a small bowl.

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 6 months.

Serving Size:
1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
5 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1g; dietary fiber 0.5g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 13IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 2.9mcg; calcium 19.3mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 5.1mg; potassium 25mg; sodium 211mg.
