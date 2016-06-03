Spanish Rub

Two kinds of paprika, cilantro and lemon give Spanish flair to pork chops, tenderloin or shrimp.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2008

5 mins
48

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine smoked paprika, regular paprika, cilantro, salt, lemon peel and pepper in a small bowl.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 6 months.

Ingredient note: Smoked paprika is a spice made from grinding smoke-dried red peppers. It can be used in many types of savory dishes and is available in some large supermarkets with other spices and at tienda.com.

Nutrition Facts

1 teaspoon
4 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.8g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 0.2g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 644.3IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; folate 1mcg; calcium 4.8mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 3.2mg; potassium 35.7mg; sodium 211.1mg.
free food
