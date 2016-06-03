Indian Spice Rub

Curry, cumin, coriander, mint, turmeric and ginger make a delicious Indian-inspired rub for tofu, chicken breast or with sautéed potatoes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2008

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
48

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine curry powder, salt, crushed red pepper, cumin, coriander, mint, turmeric and ginger in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
4 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.7g; dietary fiber 0.6g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 66.6IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.8mcg; calcium 6.4mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 2.7mg; potassium 15.3mg; sodium 210.8mg.
Exchanges:

free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022