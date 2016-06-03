Pumpkin Coconut Tart

Dark rum, coconut milk, cinnamon, ginger and cloves give this pumpkin tart a complex flavor that matches perfectly with a cup of chai laced with milk.

Ellen Ecker Ogden
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2008

total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 11-inch round or 8-by-12-inch rectangular removable-bottom tart pan with cooking spray.

  • To prepare crust: Combine flour, almonds, 1 tablespoon sugar and salt in a food processor; process until the almonds are finely ground. Add butter one piece at a time, and then cream cheese by the tablespoonful, pulsing once or twice after each addition, until incorporated. Turn the dough out into the prepared pan (it will be crumbly), spread evenly and press firmly into the bottom and all the way up the sides to form a crust.

  • Bake the crust until set but not browned, about 15 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

  • To prepare filling: Beat pumpkin, 3/4 cup sugar, rum, cinnamon, ginger and cloves in a large bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until blended. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until combined. Beat in coconut milk. Place the tart pan on a baking sheet and pour in the filling.

  • Bake the tart until the filling is just set (the center may still appear soft, but will become more solid as it cools), 45 to 50 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool to room temperature. Serve room temperature or refrigerate until chilled. Remove the pan sides before slicing. Garnish with coconut, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare the crust (Step 2), wrap tightly and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Cover and refrigerate the cooled tart for up to 1 day.

Equipment: 11-inch round or 8-by-12-inch rectangular removable-bottom pan

Ingredient note: White whole-wheat flour, made from a special variety of white wheat, is light in color and flavor but has the same nutritional properties as regular whole-wheat flour. Available in large supermarkets and in natural-foods stores. Store in the freezer.

Tip: Place slivered almonds in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Ingredient note: Large thin flakes of dried coconut called coconut chips make attractive garnishes. Find them in the produce section of large supermarkets or at melissas.com.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 32.9g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 18g; fat 11.7g; saturated fat 5.6g; cholesterol 72.2mg; vitamin a iu 5991IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 14.8mcg; calcium 43.7mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 25.9mg; potassium 168.6mg; sodium 165.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 other carbohydrates, 2 fat
