Warm Winter Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sautéed radicchio, fennel and carrots are topped with chicken, walnuts and Gorgonzola in this warm and hearty main-dish salad. Serve with crusty whole-grain baguette.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2008

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add pears and cook, stirring occasionally, until they start to brown, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl with a slotted spoon.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk shallots, vinegar and mustard in a small bowl; add to the pan and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds. Add turkey (or chicken), radicchio, fennel, carrots and walnuts. Cook, stirring occasionally, until just wilted, about 3 minutes. Return the pears to the pan and season with salt and pepper.

  • Divide lettuce leaves among 4 plates. Top with the warm salad and sprinkle with cheese.

  • Serves 2 Variation: Halve the ingredients and prepare the recipe in a large nonstick skillet instead of a Dutch oven.

Tips

Tips: To poach chicken breasts, place boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a medium skillet or saucepan. Add lightly salted water to cover and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer gently until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the middle, 10 to 12 minutes.

Place chopped walnuts in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 24.6g; dietary fiber 6.4g; sugars 13.5g; fat 16.5g; saturated fat 4.9g; cholesterol 80.7mg; vitamin a iu 8312.5IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; folate 82.8mcg; calcium 168.5mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 65.3mg; potassium 871.9mg; sodium 547.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/01/2022