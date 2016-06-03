Warm Winter Salad
Sautéed radicchio, fennel and carrots are topped with chicken, walnuts and Gorgonzola in this warm and hearty main-dish salad. Serve with crusty whole-grain baguette.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2008
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tips: To poach chicken breasts, place boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a medium skillet or saucepan. Add lightly salted water to cover and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer gently until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the middle, 10 to 12 minutes.
Place chopped walnuts in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 2 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 24.6g; dietary fiber 6.4g; sugars 13.5g; fat 16.5g; saturated fat 4.9g; cholesterol 80.7mg; vitamin a iu 8312.5IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; folate 82.8mcg; calcium 168.5mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 65.3mg; potassium 871.9mg; sodium 547.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 starch, 1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat