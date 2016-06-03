Lemon-Garlic Roast Turkey & White-Wine Gravy

The zesty lemon-garlic rub for this turkey gives it amazing flavor. Instead of using a conventional supermarket turkey that's been “enhanced” with added sodium solution, here we brine a natural or organic turkey to keep the meat extra juicy without a lot of extra sodium.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2008

3 hrs 40 mins
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Crush 6 cloves garlic and add to a very large stockpot (or clean bucket). Stir in lemon juice, Worcestershire, salt and 4 quarts cold water.

  • Remove giblets from turkey (if included) and trim excess skin. Submerge the turkey in the brine and refrigerate for 24 hours. If the turkey is not fully submerged, turn it every 8 hours.

  • Remove the turkey from the brine, rinse well and pat dry. Discard the brine.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Place the remaining 4 cloves garlic, lemon zest, oregano, oil, pepper and 2 tablespoons water in a food processor and pulse until it becomes a paste. (Alternatively, chop garlic, lemon zest and oregano on a cutting board until finely minced, then place in a small bowl and stir in oil, pepper and water.) Loosen the skin over the breast and thigh meat. Rub the paste all over the turkey, under the skin onto the breast meat and leg meat and a little inside the cavity. Tuck the wing tips under the turkey. Tie the legs together with kitchen string. Place the turkey breast-side down in a roasting rack set in a large roasting pan.

  • Roast the turkey for 1 hour. Turn it breast-side up on the rack, add 1 cup water to the pan, and continue roasting 1 hour more. Baste the turkey with pan drippings, tent with foil and continue roasting, basting every 15 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh without touching bone registers 165 degrees F, 30 to 45 minutes more.

  • Transfer the turkey to a large cutting board; let rest for 20 minutes before removing the string and carving.

  • Meanwhile, pour any pan juices and fat into a large glass measuring cup and place in the freezer until the fat rises to the top, about 10 minutes. (Alternatively, pour the pan juices and fat into a fat separator then pour the defatted juices into a large measuring cup.) Whisk flour with 1/4 cup water in a small bowl.

  • Set the roasting pan over two burners on medium heat. Add wine (or vermouth); bring to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits. Continue cooking until reduced, about 3 minutes.

  • Remove the pan juices from the freezer, skim off the fat with a spoon and discard. Add the defatted juices and broth to the roasting pan; return to a simmer, whisking often. Cook for 1 minute, then whisk in the flour mixture and simmer until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour the gravy through a fine-mesh sieve and serve with the turkey.

Tips

Shopping tip: Look for turkey labeled “natural” or “organic” in natural-foods stores or well-stocked supermarkets. Turkeys labeled “heritage” are also typically “natural.” If you can't find one, don't overlook this recipe. It works with conventional turkey, too; just skip the brining (Steps 1-2) and start with Step 3.

Serving Size: 3 ounces turkey & 2-3 tablespoons gravy
Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 2.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.3g; fat 4.9g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 88.5mg; vitamin a iu 30.3IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; folate 15.1mcg; calcium 18.5mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 27.9mg; potassium 248.4mg; sodium 206.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
4 lean meat

