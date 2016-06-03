Creamy Polenta

This easy polenta takes only a few minutes of stirring before it's left to cook on its own to creamy perfection. If you have leftovers, chill them overnight in a greased pan, slice into slabs, brush with canola oil and broil until both sides begin to crisp. Serve as a side dish at supper or for breakfast with maple syrup or honey.

Marialisa Calta
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2008

1 hr 10 mins
8

Directions

  • Combine cornmeal, water and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Partially cover the pan, reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thick and very creamy, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

about 1/2 cup
74 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 15.6g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 43.5IU; folate 5.1mcg; calcium 6.7mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 27.6mg; potassium 60.2mg; sodium 303.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch
