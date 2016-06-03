Kefta

Kefta, seasoned ground meat, is one of Morocco's most popular street foods. Traditionally, kefta is washed down with a glass of sweet mint tea. It's delicious served with ratatouille.

Kitty Morse
EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2008; updated September 2022

Credit: Christine Ma

35 mins
1 hr 35 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place beef, lamb and lemon juice in a large bowl. Gently combine until incorporated. Marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Transfer the meat to a colander and press to squeeze out excess moisture. Place onion, garlic and olives in a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped. Add to the marinated meat along with oil, cilantro, parsley, 1 tablespoon cumin, salt and pepper. Gently combine until evenly incorporated.

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and set a wire rack on it.

  • Using about 3 tablespoons of the meat mixture for each, form 12 thin patties, about 2 1/2 inches wide and 1/4 inch thick. Place on the wire rack.

  • Broil the patties until brown and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with additional cumin and harissa, if desired.

Ingredient note: Harissa is a fiery Tunisian chile paste commonly used in North African cooking. Find it at specialty-food stores, mustaphas.com or amazon.com. Harissa in a tube will be much hotter than that in a jar. You can substitute Chinese or Thai chile-garlic sauce for it.

about 3 kefta
264 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 4.9g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 1.3g; fat 20.7g; saturated fat 5.6g; cholesterol 55mg; vitamin a iu 234IU; vitamin c 11.9mg; folate 21.7mcg; calcium 32.4mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 18.3mg; potassium 258.2mg; sodium 581.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
3 1/2 medium-fat meat, 2 fat
