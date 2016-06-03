Summer Vegetable Crepes

Crêpes aren't just for dessert--they make a quick and savory weeknight dinner. Here they're filled with ricotta cheese, green beans, zucchini and corn and topped with a chive-cream sauce. Don't skip the step of placing a piece of parchment or wax paper under each crêpe as you fill it--without it, the crêpes are tricky to roll. Serve with: A tossed salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2008

30 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir sour cream, 1/4 cup chives, milk, lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini, green beans and corn and cook, stirring, until beginning to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to low; stir in ricotta, Monterey Jack, the remaining 1/4 cup chives, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Cook, stirring gently, until the cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • To roll crepes, place one on a piece of parchment or wax paper (or leave it on the piece of plastic separating the crepes in the package). Spoon one-fourth of the vegetable-cheese mixture (about 3/4 cup) down the center of the crepe. Use the paper (or plastic) to help you gently roll the crepe around the filling. Place the crepe seam-side down on a dinner plate. Repeat with the remaining crepes and filling. Serve each crepe topped with 2 tablespoons of the reserved sauce and more chives, if desired.

Tips

Tips: To remove kernels, stand a cob on its stem end in a bowl and slice them off with a sharp, thin-bladed knife.

“Ready-to-use” crêpes are fast and convenient. Look for them in the produce section of the market or near refrigerated tortillas.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 crepe
Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 24.6g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 9.2g; fat 17g; saturated fat 8g; cholesterol 46.2mg; vitamin a iu 1133.2IU; vitamin c 21.5mg; folate 61.4mcg; calcium 341.2mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 49.9mg; potassium 463.1mg; sodium 687mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
