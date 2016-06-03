Summer Vegetable Crepes

AMAZING! Wow, wow, WOW! I was a little worried about how this would turn out, but it was amazing! I couldn't stop myself from a second helping. These are very filling and could stand on their own as a main dish for dinner, but we had them as a side dish for barbecued chicken. I was a little worried the cheese and sauce would just drown the veggies, but it's like all of the flavors marry together into a dish of amazing tastiness. The vegetable flavors aren't too strong, so even veggie haters will like this. As others have said, you can easily mix and match veggies. I didn't have enough zucchini, so I used 1 cup zucchini and 1 cup yellow squash. However, I probably wouldn't make it if I didn't have corn. That added a nice mild sweetness. I'm not a huge fan of ricotta cheese, so I substitute cottage cheese in it's place. SO GOOD! I think that made it better, but it's probably just a personal preference. I couldn't find pre-made crepes, so I just made them from the recipe on this site. They were very easy to make (I messed up the first two, but I got the hang of it!). Will definitely be making this again (perhaps tonight!).