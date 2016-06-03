Lamb Chops with Lebanese Green Beans

Simple pan-roasted lamb chops are served alongside deliciously spiced stewed green beans and tomatoes in a riff on a Lebanese favorite, lubiyeh. Serve with: Bulgur or rice pilaf.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2008

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and light brown, about 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon fresh mint (or 1 teaspoon dried), cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and water and increase heat to high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes begin to break down, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in green beans. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the green beans are tender, about 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, sprinkle both sides of lamb chops with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat the remaining 1 teaspoon oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the lamb chops and cook until browned on one side, about 2 minutes. Turn them over and transfer the pan to the oven. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into a chop registers 140 degrees F for medium-rare, 6 to 10 minutes, depending on thickness.

  • Stir the remaining mint into the green bean mixture. Serve the lamb chops with the green beans.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 chops & 1 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 6g; fat 14.1g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 86.8mg; vitamin a iu 1825.8IU; vitamin c 29mg; folate 77.9mcg; calcium 84.4mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 60.6mg; potassium 842mg; sodium 668.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1 fat
