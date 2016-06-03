Black Bean-Avocado Torta

A Mexican-style torta is just like a burrito, except the “wrapper” is a hollowed-out roll instead of a tortilla. Here it's filled with mashed spiced black beans and a quick guacamole. Take this vegetarian version to another level (and add calcium) by melting Monterey Jack cheese onto the bean side of the sandwich. Serve with: Grilled corn on the cob or Spanish rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2008; updated June 2022

total:
25 mins
active:
25 mins
Servings:
4

  • Mash beans, salsa, jalapeno and cumin in a small bowl. Mash avocado, onion and lime juice in another small bowl.

  • Cut baguette into 4 equal lengths. Split each piece in half horizontally. Pull out most of the soft bread from the center so you're left with mostly crust. Divide the bean paste, avocado mixture and cabbage evenly among the sandwiches. Cut each in half and serve.

While we love the convenience of canned beans, they tend to be high in sodium. Give them a good rinse before adding to a recipe to rid them of some of their sodium (up to 35 percent) or opt for low-sodium or no-salt-added varieties. (This recipe is analyzed with rinsed, regular canned beans.) Or, if you have the time, cook your own beans from scratch.

Cover and refrigerate the bean mixture (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

1 sandwich
354 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 60.4g; dietary fiber 17.4g; sugars 2.6g; fat 8.9g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 103.3IU; vitamin c 18.8mg; folate 116.1mcg; calcium 55.5mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 54.9mg; potassium 639.1mg; sodium 822.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
3 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 plant-based protein, 1 fat
