Black Bean-Avocado Torta

Tasty, Quick Meal I made this with a lot of changes, however it came out fantastic. The bean paste I made as the recipe intended, except I added salt and pepper and a few more jalapenos. The avocado mixture I made as directed but then stirred in some fresh chopped tomatoes at the end. I didn't use the right type of cabbage, however whichever kind I used turned out fine (I salted and peppered the cabbage as well). I didn't have any bread handy so I decided to make this meal more like a tostada. I baked some corn tortillas until they were crispy then added the bean mixture until the beans were warmed through. Then, I topped the tostadas with the avocado and cabbage. With all my changes the meal turned out great! I thought the tostadas added some extra crunch which really added some much needed texture to the dish. The seasoning was definitely necessary and the tomatoes added a nice bit of flavor as well. I will definitely make it this way again! Pros: quick, healthy Cons: could use a little more seasoning