Grilled Peach Salsa

Mint, cilantro and jalapeno flavor this grilled peach salsa.

Virginia Willis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2008

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium. Brush cut sides of peaches with oil. Grill the peaches until softened and browned in spots, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Let cool. Chop the peaches into 1/4-inch pieces and place in a medium bowl. Add onion, jalapeno, lime zest and juice, cilantro and mint.

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 16.4g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 13.1g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 515.9IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 6.7mcg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 4mg; potassium 269.7mg; sodium 1.9mg.
1 fruit
