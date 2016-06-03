Grilled Peach Salsa
Mint, cilantro and jalapeno flavor this grilled peach salsa.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2008
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 16.4g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 13.1g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 515.9IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 6.7mcg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 4mg; potassium 269.7mg; sodium 1.9mg.
Exchanges:
1 fruit