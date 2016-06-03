Oven-Fried Fish & Chips

Fish and chips are traditionally sold wrapped in paper to soak up excess grease. To cut the calories in half and reduce the fat, we coat the delicate fish in a crispy cornflake crust and then bake it along with sliced potatoes. Serve with coleslaw and malt vinegar or lemon wedges.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower third of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray. Set a wire rack on another large baking sheet; coat with cooking spray.

  • Place potatoes in a colander. Thoroughly rinse with cold water, then pat dry completely with paper towels. Toss the potatoes, oil and 3/4 teaspoon Cajun (or Creole) seasoning in a large bowl. Spread on the baking sheet without the rack. Bake on the lower oven rack, turning every 10 minutes, until tender and golden, 30 to 35 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, coarsely grind cornflakes in a food processor or blender or crush in a sealable plastic bag. Transfer to a shallow dish. Place flour, the remaining 3/4 teaspoon Cajun (or Creole) seasoning and salt in another shallow dish and egg whites in a third shallow dish. Dredge fish in the flour mixture, dip it in egg white and then coat all sides with the ground cornflakes. Place on the prepared wire rack. Coat both sides of the breaded fish with cooking spray.

  • Bake the fish on the upper oven rack until opaque in the center and the breading is golden brown and crisp, about 20 minutes.

Tips

Tip: Overfishing and trawling have drastically reduced the number of cod in the U.S. and Canadian Atlantic Ocean and destroyed its sea floor. For sustainably fished cod, choose U.S. Pacific cod or Atlantic cod from Iceland and the northeast Arctic. For more information, visit Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch at seafoodwatch.org.

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 oz. fish & about 1/2 cup chips
Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 45.9g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 2.6g; fat 5.4g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 53.3mg; vitamin a iu 511.6IU; vitamin c 20.9mg; folate 28.7mcg; calcium 23.6mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 57.9mg; potassium 834.9mg; sodium 403.5mg; thiamin 0.8mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 3 lean meat
