Green Salad with Asparagus & Peas (Salat med Asparges og rter)

Here's a salad where we've combined two stars of the spring garden, asparagus and peas. Since the asparagus goes into the mix raw, you'll want to look for the freshest, most tender spears you can find and slice them into very thin rounds.

Joyce Hendley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008

35 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lemon zest and juice, oil, sugar, salt and pepper in a large salad bowl. Add lettuce, asparagus, peas, tomatoes and chives (or scallion greens); toss to coat.

about 2 cups
113 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 9.8g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 4.7g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 2169.8IU; vitamin c 26.6mg; folate 75mcg; calcium 35.6mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 26mg; potassium 338.7mg; sodium 151.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
