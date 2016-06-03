Grilled Pork Tenderloin & Apricot Salad

This grilled pork dish offers a triple hit of the fruit with an apricot preserve glaze for the tenderloin plus a grilled apricot and watercress salad with an apricot-spiked vinaigrette. Serve with a chilled Chardonnay, which will harmonize beautifully with the smoky-sweetness of grilled apricots.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008

40 mins
4

  • Preheat grill to high.

  • Sprinkle pork with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the pork, turning occasionally, for 10 minutes. Brush the pork with 2 tablespoons preserves and continue grilling until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 145 degrees F, 2 to 5 minutes more. Grill apricot (or nectarine) halves on the coolest part of the grill, turning occasionally, until tender and marked, about 4 minutes. Transfer the pork and apricots to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon preserves, vinegar, shallot, oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl. Cut the fruit into wedges and add to the dressing along with watercress (or arugula); toss to coat. Thinly slice the pork. Serve the salad with the sliced pork.

Tip: To oil the grill rack: Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Don't use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

247 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 14.9g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 12.4g; fat 9.6g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 1639IU; vitamin c 16.1mg; folate 7.4mcg; calcium 46.9mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 41.4mg; potassium 655.3mg; sodium 363.4mg; thiamin 1.2mg; added sugar 7g.
1 fruit, 3 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
