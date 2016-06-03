Grilled Pork Tenderloin & Apricot Salad

Quite surprisingly good! I made this for my boyfriend and I recently on a late night and it was very quick and easy to make. I didn't have a grill option so I used the broil option on high for my oven. I was worried because it smoked up my oven a bit and then outside of it looked super dry but the preserves you add onto the pork towards the end of the cooking made it soooooo tasty and it was super juicy and yummy on the inside!! For the salad I'm not a huge fan of arugula, I find it a little too funky/bitter but paired with the super good dressing and the fruit (I used nectarines instead of apricots), it worked out quite well. Easy cleanup, much quicker and tastier than I had expected it to be. Will try this again for sure!