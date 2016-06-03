Lemon-Mint Snap Peas & Lima Beans

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Fresh-tasting lemon-mint vinaigrette dresses up snap peas and lima beans in a hurry. The creamy texture of limas is a perfect counterpart to the crunch of the sugar snap peas. Try this vinaigrette with asparagus and green beans too.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk shallot, oil, lemon juice, mint, mustard, sugar, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Bring 2 inches of water to a boil in a medium saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Steam snap peas and lima beans until the snap peas are tender-crisp and the lima beans are heated through, 5 to 7 minutes. Toss with the vinaigrette.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 16.7g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 4.4g; fat 5g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 962.9IU; vitamin c 47.9mg; folate 41.7mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 47mg; potassium 369.6mg; sodium 125.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022