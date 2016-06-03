Lemon-Mint Snap Peas & Lima Beans
Fresh-tasting lemon-mint vinaigrette dresses up snap peas and lima beans in a hurry. The creamy texture of limas is a perfect counterpart to the crunch of the sugar snap peas. Try this vinaigrette with asparagus and green beans too.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008
Serving Size:about 2/3 cup
131 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 16.7g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 4.4g; fat 5g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 962.9IU; vitamin c 47.9mg; folate 41.7mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 47mg; potassium 369.6mg; sodium 125.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat