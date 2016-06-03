Duck & Strawberry Salad with Rhubarb Dressing

Strawberries provide a sweet counterpoint to rich duck breasts. Here, they meet in a quick salad for two, dressed with a rhubarb vinaigrette. Showcase the fruity, tangy dressing and the smoky grilled duck with the smoky, raspberry character of a Washington State Syrah.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring rhubarb and water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 5 minutes. Uncover and continue simmering for 7 minutes more. Pour the rhubarb into a fine-mesh strainer set over a large bowl. Set aside to drain, collecting the rhubarb juice in the bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat grill to medium or place a grill pan over medium heat.

  • Season duck breasts with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Oil the grill rack (see Tip) or coat the grill pan with cooking spray. Grill the duck, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 150 degrees F for medium, 4 to 8 minutes per side, depending on the thickness. Transfer to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add sugar snaps; cook for 1 minute. Drain and rinse under cold water until room temperature.

  • Discard the rhubarb solids in the strainer. Whisk oil, honey, vinegar and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper into the rhubarb juice. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the dressing.

  • Toss lettuce, strawberries and the sugar snaps with the dressing in the large bowl. Slice the duck; divide the salad between 2 plates and top with the sliced duck. Drizzle the salads with the reserved dressing and garnish with pecans.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Steps 1 & 5) for up to 5 days.

Ingredient Note: Boneless duck breasts range widely in weight, from about 1/2 to 1 pound, depending on the breed of duck. They can be found in most supermarkets in the poultry or specialty-meat sections or online at mapleleaffarms.com or dartagnan.com. After the skin is removed, an 8-ounce duck breast is just the right size for one serving.

Tips: To toast chopped pecans: Place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

To oil the grill rack: Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) When grilling delicate foods like tofu and fish, it is helpful to spray the food with cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 26.7g; dietary fiber 7.9g; sugars 14.7g; fat 19.7g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 87.3mg; vitamin a iu 8880.7IU; vitamin c 72.3mg; folate 183.9mcg; calcium 195.1mg; iron 7.6mg; magnesium 75mg; potassium 1039.9mg; sodium 667mg; thiamin 0.6mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 3 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022