Duck & Strawberry Salad with Rhubarb Dressing

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Steps 1 & 5) for up to 5 days.

Ingredient Note: Boneless duck breasts range widely in weight, from about 1/2 to 1 pound, depending on the breed of duck. They can be found in most supermarkets in the poultry or specialty-meat sections or online at mapleleaffarms.com or dartagnan.com. After the skin is removed, an 8-ounce duck breast is just the right size for one serving.

Tips: To toast chopped pecans: Place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.