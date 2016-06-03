Duck & Strawberry Salad with Rhubarb Dressing
Strawberries provide a sweet counterpoint to rich duck breasts. Here, they meet in a quick salad for two, dressed with a rhubarb vinaigrette. Showcase the fruity, tangy dressing and the smoky grilled duck with the smoky, raspberry character of a Washington State Syrah.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Steps 1 & 5) for up to 5 days.
Ingredient Note: Boneless duck breasts range widely in weight, from about 1/2 to 1 pound, depending on the breed of duck. They can be found in most supermarkets in the poultry or specialty-meat sections or online at mapleleaffarms.com or dartagnan.com. After the skin is removed, an 8-ounce duck breast is just the right size for one serving.
Tips: To toast chopped pecans: Place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.
To oil the grill rack: Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) When grilling delicate foods like tofu and fish, it is helpful to spray the food with cooking spray.
Nutrition Facts
1 fruit, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 3 fat