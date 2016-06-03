Sweet-and-Sour Fish (Stegte Fisk i Eddike)

Marinating “fried” white fish in a zingy vinaigrette is a terrific way to liven it up (and preserve any leftovers). The flavors get better with time; make it ahead if you can. It's traditionally made with herring in Denmark, but works nicely with any firm-fleshed, smaller white fish, such as catfish or tilapia. You can serve it warm--it's delicious on its own--but we like it best chilled and served as an ingredient on sandwiches.

Joyce Hendley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008

40 mins
1

  • Combine flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper in a wide shallow bowl or pie pan. Dip fish in the mixture to coat, shaking off the excess.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add the fish and cook, in batches if necessary, carefully turning once, until opaque in the center and golden on the outside, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a shallow glass dish large enough to fit the fillets in a single layer. Top with onion slices.

  • Combine vinegar, water, sugar, peppercorns, allspice berries, bay leaf and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Immediately pour over the fish. Remove the bay leaf. Let marinate for at least 15 minutes at room temperature or cover, refrigerate and marinate for up to 3 days.

  • Remove the fish and onions from the marinade. Serve warm or chilled.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 9.7g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 2.9g; fat 11.6g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 62.4mg; vitamin a iu 2.6IU; vitamin c 2.1mg; folate 19.2mcg; calcium 19mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 37.3mg; potassium 440.2mg; sodium 294.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
1/2 other carbohydrates, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
