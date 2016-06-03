Sweet-and-Sour Fish (Stegte Fisk i Eddike)

Marinating “fried” white fish in a zingy vinaigrette is a terrific way to liven it up (and preserve any leftovers). The flavors get better with time; make it ahead if you can. It's traditionally made with herring in Denmark, but works nicely with any firm-fleshed, smaller white fish, such as catfish or tilapia. You can serve it warm--it's delicious on its own--but we like it best chilled and served as an ingredient on sandwiches.