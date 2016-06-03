Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Aquavit Seasonings (Snapse Krydret Svine Morbrad)

even if you're afraid to cook pork try it! this is one of the view recipes i've tried from eating well that everyone raves about i doubled the recipe because i was cooking for more people but it came out wonderful i didn't have to put my own twist on it or anything definitely one of the best recipes i've tried from here make it exactly the way it says on the grill and you will not be disappointed. even if you're nervous to cook pork do it on the grill. it's to die for! Pros: perfect, delicious, amazing, Cons: you have to be really careful when cooking pork