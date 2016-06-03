Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Aquavit Seasonings (Snapse Krydret Svine Morbrad)

The seasonings traditionally used to make aquavit--a Northern European distilled spirit--vary with every recipe, but they usually include pork-friendly seasonings like caraway, cumin and fennel--so why not combine the two? This easy, pretty dish is great hot off the grill or made ahead and chilled.

Joyce Hendley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008

55 mins
8

  • Combine caraway, coriander, fennel, cumin and bay leaf in a spice grinder or clean coffee grinder; process to a fine powder. Add salt and pepper.

  • Place 2 tablespoons of the spice rub in a small bowl. Combine the remaining rub with dill in another small bowl.

  • Place 1 tenderloin on a piece of plastic wrap. To butterfly it, hold your knife parallel to the cutting board and slice through the meat to within a half inch of the opposite side. Open like a book. Cover with more plastic wrap and gently pound with a mallet or heavy skillet to 1/2-inch thickness. Repeat with the second tenderloin.

  • Spread half of the dill-spice mixture down the center of each flattened tenderloin. Roll the pork, jelly-roll style, to create 2 long cylinders; tie kitchen string around each in several spots to keep them rolled. Rub all over with the reserved (no-dill) spice rub. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 6 hours.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high or preheat the broiler.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip) (if broiling, line a broiler pan with foil and oil the foil). Grill or broil the tenderloins, turning several times, until just cooked through and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 145F, 14 to 18 minutes.

  • Transfer the tenderloins to a clean cutting board, tent with foil and let rest for 5 minutes before carving into 1/2-inch slices.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare the spice rub (Step 1) up to 5 days ahead; store in an airtight container. Cover and refrigerate rolled tender loins for up to 6 hours. If serving cold, grill or broil the pork, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Equipment: Kitchen string

Tip: To oil the grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) When grilling delicate foods like tofu and fish, it is helpful to spray the food with cooking spray.

130 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 1g; dietary fiber 0.7g; fat 2.8g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 16.2IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 21.3mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 35.7mg; potassium 476.8mg; sodium 206.6mg; thiamin 1.1mg.
3 1/2 lean meat
